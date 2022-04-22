RAI-W vs CHN-W Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, India Senior Women’s T20 2022, April 22, 8:30 AM IST

RAI-W vs CHN-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s India Senior Women’s T20 2022 match between Railways Women and Chandigarh Women: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot will host a game between Railways Women and Chandigarh Women on April 22, Friday. The two teams have made different starts to the league. Railways Women are at the top of the Group C points table after winning both their league matches.

They got off to a dream start by registering a 64-run win over Himachal Pradesh Women. The team continued the trend and defeated Karnataka Women in the next match by 34 runs. Batters have been dominating the league so far for Railways Women as they registered scores of over 150 runs in both the matches.

Chandigarh Women, meanwhile, are reeling at the third-last place with just one win from three league games. Chandigarh looked impressive in the first match as they defeated Karnataka Women by six wickets. But they couldn’t continue the momentum and ended up losing their next two matches to Delhi Women and Madhya Pradesh Women.

Ahead of the match between Railways Women and Chandigarh Women, here is everything you need to know:

RAI-W vs CHN-W Telecast

Railways Women vs Chandigarh Women game will not be telecast in India.

RAI-W vs CHN-W Live Streaming

The India Senior Women’s T20 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

RAI-W vs CHN-W Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot at 8:30 AM IST on April 22, Friday.

RAI-W vs CHN-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Monica Pandey

Vice-Captain: Sneh Rana

Suggested Playing XI for RAI-W vs CHN-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Nuzhat Parween

Batters: Mona Meshram, Monica Pandey, Sabbhineni Meghana, Twinkle Pathak

All-rounders: Sneh Rana, Anjali Sarwani, Parushi Prabhakar

Bowlers: Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Manisha Badhan

RAI-W vs CHN-W Probable XIs

Railways Women: Dayalan Hemalatha, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Anjali Sarvani, Meghna Singh, Mona Meshram, Sneh Rana, Swagatika Rath, Poonam Yadav, Preeti Bose, Nuzhat Parween(wk), Sabbhineni Meghana

Chandigarh Women: Twinkle Pathak, Shivangi Yadav, Monica Pandey, Anuradha Bisht, Rajni Devi, Kumari Shibi, Manisha Badhan, Priyanka Guleria, Parul Saini, Amanjot Kaur, Parushi Prabhakar

