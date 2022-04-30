RAI-W vs KER-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for India Senior Women’s T20 2022 match, April 30, 08:30 AM IST

RAI-W vs KER-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s India Senior Women’s T20 2022 match between Railways Women and Kerala Women: Railways Women and Kerala Women will go one-on-one against each other in the third quarter-final match of the Senior Women’s T20 2022. CK Pithawala Ground in Bhimpore will conduct the much-hyped match on Saturday, April 30.

Railways emerged as one of the best sides in the T20 Championship during the league round. They have won all their five league games. With 20 points, the team topped the Elite Group C points table. Railways outclassed Madhya Pradesh in their last game by five wickets.

Coming to Kerala, they ended at the second place in Elite Group A standings. The team won four out of five league matches. Kerala also ended the group games on a promising note as they defeated Hyderabad by eight wickets.

Ahead of the match between Railways Women and Kerala Women, here is everything you need to know:

RAI-W vs KER-W Telecast

Railways Women vs Kerala Women game will not be telecast in India.

RAI-W vs KER-W Live Streaming

The India Senior Women’s T20 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

RAI-W vs KER-W Match Details

The match will be hosted at the CK Pithawala Ground in Bhimpore, Surat at 8:30 AM IST on April 30, Saturday.

RAI-W vs KER-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Akshaya Sadanandan

Vice-Captain - Sneh Rana

Suggested Playing XI for RAI-W vs KER-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Nuzhat Parween, Abina M

Batters: Mona Meshram, Sabbhineni Meghana, Akshaya Sadanandan, Jincy George

All-rounders: Sneh Rana, Anjali Sarwani

Bowlers: Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Deepthi J S

RAI-W vs KER-W Probable XIs:

Railways Women: Sneh Rana, Swagatika Rath, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Dayalan Hemalatha, Anjali Sarvani, Meghna Singh, Sabbhineni Meghana, Poonam Yadav, Preeti Bose, Mona Meshram, Nuzhat Parween(wk)

Kerala Women: Sajeevan Sajana (c), Akshaya Sadanandan, Bhoomika Umbarje, Abina M (Wk), Deepthi J S, Divya Ganesh, I Devan Drishya, Jincy George, Sayoojya Salilan, Anusree Anilkumar, Jayalekshmi Jayachandran

