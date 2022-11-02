Railways vs Vidarbha Live Cricket Streaming: How to Watch Senior Women’s T20 League 2022 Match Coverage on TV And Online

Vidarbha Women will be bidding to extend their winning streak to three when they will play against Railways Women in the Thursday match of the Senior Women’s T20 League 2022. Vidarbha are currently occupying the top position in the Group C standings.

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

The team won its last two games against Maharashtra Women and Chandigarh Women by six and seven wickets, respectively. In the match against Maharashtra, they chased a total of 113 runs within 18.2 overs as DD Kasat chipped in with a fifty. Meanwhile, KR Zanzad was the standout player against Chandigarh. She picked four wickets to restrict the opposition to a score of 85 runs.

Speaking of Railways Women, they have also delivered some phenomenal performances in the tournament. With six wins from seven league matches, the team is first in the Group B points table. Railways scored their most recent victory against Madhya Pradesh Women by ten wickets to confirm their qualification for the next round. It was a bowlers’ show as Madhya Pradesh ended up with only 40 runs.

When will the Senior Women’s T20 League 2022 match Railways Women (RAI-W) vs Vidarbha Women (VID-W) start?

The game will be held on November 03, Thursday.

Where will the Senior Women’s T20 League 2022 match Railways Women (RAI-W) vs Vidarbha Women (VID-W) be played?

The match will be played at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

What time will the Senior Women’s T20 League 2022 match Railways Women (RAI-W) vs Vidarbha Women (VID-W) begin?

The match will begin at 9:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Railways Women (RAI-W) vs Vidarbha Women (VID-W) match?

Railways Women vs Vidarbha Women match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Railways Women (RAI-W) vs Vidarbha Women (VID-W) match?

Railways Women vs Vidarbha Women match is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

Railways Women probable playing XI: Shweta Mane, Poonam Yadav (c), Mona Meshram, Arundhati Reddy, Indrani Roy(wk), Tanusree Sarkar, Swagatika Rath, Renuka Chaudhari, Anjali Sarvani, Tanuja Kanwar, Preeti Bose

Vidarbha Women probable playing XI: Kanchan Nagwani, Raveena (wk), Prajakta Jogi, Sayukta Zinge, GS Wankar, Gayatri Mohite, DD Kasat, Revati Kantode, Aayushi Thakre, Rashmi Singh, KR Zanzad

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here