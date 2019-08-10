Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Rain Forces Australia's Tour Match to End in a Draw

AFP |August 10, 2019, 8:59 AM IST
Rain Forces Australia's Tour Match to End in a Draw

Australia's tour match against Worcestershire was abandoned as a draw following persistent rain at New Road on Friday's third and final day.

Australia were 124 for two in their second innings, a lead of 189 runs, when the umpires abandoned play after lunch.

Earlier rain had already delayed Friday's scheduled start by an hour.

Marcus Harris (67) added five to his overnight score before being falling lbw to Worcestershire captain Joe Leach.A

Mitchell Marsh was 39 not out from 75 balls and Marnus Labuschagne unbeaten on nine from 29 deliveries when the match was cut short.

This was Australia's match between the first and second Tests against England.

Ashes holders Australia head to Lord's, where the second Test starts on Wednesday, 1-0 up in the five-match series after a 251-run win in the opener at Edgbaston which concluded on Monday.

ashesAshes 2019Australia cricket teamAustralia vs Worcestershire

