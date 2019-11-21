Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Stumps

PAK IN AUS, 2 TESTS, 2019 1st Test, Brisbane Cricket Ground (Woolloongabba), Brisbane, 21 - 25 Nov, 2019

1ST INN

Pakistan *

240 (86.2)

Pakistan
v/s
Australia
Australia

Toss won by Pakistan (decided to bat)
Stumps

ENG IN NZ, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 1st Test, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 21 - 25 Nov, 2019

1ST INN

England *

241/4 (90.0)

England
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand

Toss won by England (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS NZ

live
ENG ENG
NZ NZ

Mount Maunganui

21 Nov, 201903:30 IST

1st Test: PAK VS AUS

live
PAK PAK
AUS AUS

Gabba, Brisbane

21 Nov, 201905:30 IST

2nd Test: AUS VS PAK

upcoming
AUS AUS
PAK PAK

Adelaide

29 Nov, 201909:00 IST

2nd Test: IND VS BAN

upcoming
IND IND
BAN BAN

Kolkata

22 Nov, 201913:00 IST

The Abu Dhabi T20 match between Deccan Gladiators and Team Abu Dhabi on Wednesday ended on a controversial note, with players ready to continue play after a rain break but officials in confusion over resumption

November 21, 2019
Rain? Lack of DLS Print Outs? Controversial End to Gladiators v Abu Dhabi T20 League Match

The Abu Dhabi T20 match between Deccan Gladiators and Team Abu Dhabi on Wednesday ended on a controversial note, with players ready to continue play after a rain break but officials in confusion over resumption, according to a report in ESPNcricinfo.

Gladiators were 25 for 1 in 2.2 overs, chasing 119 when rain stopped play in Abu Dhabi. The tournament rules require a minimum of five overs to be played in both innings to constitute a result. A revised target of 62 in five overs was set for the Gladiators, who got set to chase it down with Mohammad Shahzad (24*) and Anton Devcich (0*) taking the field along with Team Abu Dhabi fielders.

However, the officials and umpires were stuck in discussion beyond the cut-off time of 10pm.

Earlier, there were reports that the game was called off due to unavailability of DLS print out sheets. However, the report in ESPNcricinfo negated the theory as the officials had already arrived at a revised target.

The Twitter handle of the tournament simply stated that the game was abandoned due to rain.

