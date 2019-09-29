Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Rain Plays Spoilsport in Third T20I Between India and South Africa

The third women's T20I between India and South Africa in Surat on Sunday has been washed out due to rain, making it the second match in the series so far to be abandoned due to weather related reasons.

Cricketnext Staff |September 29, 2019, 9:02 PM IST
The match was abandoned without a ball being bowled, which also means India are still 1-0 up in the series after winning the first T20I by 11 runs in front of a packed crowd.

India had earlier named an unchanged squad for the the final two T20Is, with the selection committee deciding that they were happy with the team composition.

The fourth T20I is scheduled to be played on October 1.

IND W vs SA W

