Rain Threat Forces Change of Venues for Four-day Matches Between India A & Australia A

UPDATE: The two 4-day matches between India A & Australia have been shifted from Vizag to Bengaluru. The first match will be played at the M.Chinnaswamy stadium & the second match will be played at Alur pic.twitter.com/j2RmmjmmDX— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) August 28, 2018
Earlier in August, the quadrangular series which was supposed to be held in Vijaywada was also moved to Bengaluru for the same reason. KSCA recently hosted the four-day games featuring South Africa A and also the quadrangular A series at the Chinnaswamy stadium and the KSCA venue in Alur.
The venue in Alur is located in the outskirts of Bengaluru and consists of three grounds. It gained first class status in 2017 and also hosted the Ranji Trophy tie between Delhi and Karnataka.
Shreyas Iyer will lead the India A side which also features spinner Kuldeep Yadav along with Mayank Agarwal and Shubhman Gill.
India A squad for the two four-day games against Australia A: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, R Samarth, A Easwaran, Ankit Bawne, Shubman Gill, KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Shahbaz Nadeem, Kuldeep Yadav, K Gowtham, Rajneesh Gurbani, Navdeep Saini, Ankit Rajpoot, Mohd. Siraj
First Published: August 28, 2018, 6:06 PM IST