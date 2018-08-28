Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Rain Threat Forces Change of Venues for Four-day Matches Between India A & Australia A

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 28, 2018, 6:06 PM IST
Rain Threat Forces Change of Venues for Four-day Matches Between India A & Australia A

The BCCI has decided to shift the two four-day matches between India A and Australia A to Bengaluru from Vizag after threat of heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh. Heavy rains are expected in the coastal state due to formation of a depression in the bay of Bengal.




Earlier in August, the quadrangular series which was supposed to be held in Vijaywada was also moved to Bengaluru for the same reason. KSCA recently hosted the four-day games featuring South Africa A and also the quadrangular A series at the Chinnaswamy stadium and the KSCA venue in Alur.

The venue in Alur is located in the outskirts of Bengaluru and consists of three grounds. It gained first class status in 2017 and also hosted the Ranji Trophy tie between Delhi and Karnataka.

Shreyas Iyer will lead the India A side which also features spinner Kuldeep Yadav along with Mayank Agarwal and Shubhman Gill.

India A squad for the two four-day games against Australia A: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, R Samarth, A Easwaran, Ankit Bawne, Shubman Gill, KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Shahbaz Nadeem, Kuldeep Yadav, K Gowtham, Rajneesh Gurbani, Navdeep Saini, Ankit Rajpoot, Mohd. Siraj

First Published: August 28, 2018, 6:06 PM IST
