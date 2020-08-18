Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

‘Raina Deserved Better,’ Says Aakash Chopra on Early Retirement of Southpaw

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra has expressed his views on Suresh Raina, a few days after the southpaw hung up his boots. Raina announced his retirement on social media minutes after MS Dhoni bid adieu to the International cricket on August 15.

August 18, 2020
Former cricketer Aakash Chopra has expressed his views on Suresh Raina, a few days after the southpaw hung up his boots. Raina announced his retirement on social media minutes after MS Dhoni bid adieu to the International cricket on August 15.


Chopra, in his latest YouTube video, said, “Raina deserved better,” adding that he felt the left-handed batsman could have been handled a lot better. He believes Raina was not given ample chances. In an attempt to drive his point home, Chopra said when Raina made a comeback in one of the three matches he scored 40 or 50 runs and in another match he remained not out.


In one game he got out early. But the southpaw did not get a chance after that, Chopra asserted. “In fact, I remember the 2011 World Cup where he was batting at No.6 or No.7 and was not getting to bat,” he said.


Chopra stated that sometimes Raina was sent up the order and then demoted. He said that if a batsman’s order is shuffled so much, he finds it difficult to secure his place. Talking about Raina, he said despite the shuffling, the left-handed batsman secured his place and won India matches as well.


Speaking on Raina’s accomplishments, Chopra said, “he was the first Indian cricketer to score a century in Tests, ODIs and T20Is. After that KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma also did that, Virat Kohli has still not done it, T20 century is still pending.”


Chopra said that he had done an interview with Raina in which he revealed that he was looking forward to playing again for India. Raina will be seen in action in the 13 th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) which will take place in the UAE from September 19 to November 10.

