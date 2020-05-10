Raina, Irfan Want BCCI to Allow 'Non-contracted' Indians in T20 Leagues
Former Indian fast bowler Irfan Pathan and Suresh Raina said that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) should allow Indian players who don't have a contract with the national team to play in foreign T20 leagues.
Raina, Irfan Want BCCI to Allow 'Non-contracted' Indians in T20 Leagues
Former Indian fast bowler Irfan Pathan and Suresh Raina said that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) should allow Indian players who don't have a contract with the national team to play in foreign T20 leagues.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen All Fixtures
Team Rankings