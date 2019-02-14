Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Raina Tops Rhodes' List of Modern-day Fielding Greats

February 14, 2019
Raina Tops Rhodes' List of Modern-day Fielding Greats

Former South Africa star Jonty Rhodes has picked Suresh Raina as the no.1 fielder in the modern-era. Rhodes, who is often considered the greatest fielder of all time selected his top five fielders in a video released by ICC.

"I have been a massive fan of Suresh Raina forever... ever since he started playing. I love AB de Villiers but there I may be bit biased because I am South African and he is bit like my son with regards to that. Raina plays in India all the time and I know what the conditions of the field are. He doesn't even give a second hesitation on should I dive, should I not dive. He goes for the ball...it was pretty much my philosophy," said Rhodes, while picking Raina as the no.1 fielder.

Ab de Villiers, Paul Collingwood, Herschelle Gibbs and Andrew Symonds completed Rhodes' list of top-five fielders.





Suresh Raina then took to Twitter to thank Rhodes, saying he has always set the standards on the field for him.

"So glad to have retained my number 1 spot on your list all these years, @JontyRhodes8 ! You've always inspired me by setting the highest standards on the field!" said Raina.





Raina has taken 167 catches in 322 international appearances and is considered one of India's finest fielders.

First Published: February 14, 2019, 2:41 PM IST
