Raina Tops Rhodes' List of Modern-day Fielding Greats

One from One from One from Two from Who makes it into @JontyRhodes8 's top five fielders? pic.twitter.com/vZrbQUnexP

So glad to have retained my number 1⃣ spot on your list all these years, @JontyRhodes8 ! You've always inspired me by setting the highest standards on the field! https://t.co/DD93jfmj5Y