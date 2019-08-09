Raina Undergoes Knee Surgery, Set to Miss Parts of Domestic Season

Suresh Raina underwent a surgery on his knee in Amsterdam, ruling him out of action for four to six weeks. Raina is expected to miss at least a part of the Indian domestic season which starts later this month.
Raina, 32, had a niggling knee problem since last season. He last played in the IPL 2019 for Chennai Super Kings, where he had a disappointing season scoring just 383 runs from 17 innings at a strike-rate just below 122.
Mr Suresh Raina underwent a knee surgery where he had been facing discomfort for the last few months. The surgery has been successful and it will require him 4-6 week of rehab for recovery.We wish him a speedy recovery 🙏 pic.twitter.com/osOHnFLqpB— BCCI (@BCCI) August 9, 2019
Mr Suresh Raina underwent a knee surgery where he had been facing discomfort for the last few months. The surgery has been successful and it will require him 4-6 week of rehab for recovery.
We wish him a speedy recovery 🙏 pic.twitter.com/osOHnFLqpB
— BCCI (@BCCI) August 9, 2019
Raina is out of favour with the Indian selectors, and last played for the country in the tour of England last July.
He has overall played 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20Is.
