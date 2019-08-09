Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

2nd ODI: WI VS IND

upcoming
WI WI
IND IND

Port of Spain

11 Aug, 201919:00 IST

1st Test: SL VS NZ

upcoming
SL SL
NZ NZ

Galle

14 Aug, 201910:00 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Lord's

14 Aug, 201915:30 IST

Match 1: OMA VS PNG

upcoming
OMA OMA
PNG PNG

Lord's

14 Aug, 201915:30 IST

Raina Undergoes Knee Surgery, Set to Miss Parts of Domestic Season

Cricketnext Staff |August 9, 2019, 10:18 PM IST
Raina Undergoes Knee Surgery, Set to Miss Parts of Domestic Season

Suresh Raina underwent a surgery on his knee in Amsterdam, ruling him out of action for four to six weeks. Raina is expected to miss at least a part of the Indian domestic season which starts later this month.

Raina, 32, had a niggling knee problem since last season. He last played in the IPL 2019 for Chennai Super Kings, where he had a disappointing season scoring just 383 runs from 17 innings at a strike-rate just below 122.

 

Raina is out of favour with the Indian selectors, and last played for the country in the tour of England last July.

He has overall played 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20Is.

 

suresh raina

Related stories

Vijay Shankar Recovers from Injury, Returns to Action in TNPL
Cricketnext Staff | August 9, 2019, 9:42 PM IST

Vijay Shankar Recovers from Injury, Returns to Action in TNPL

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sun, 11 Aug, 2019

IND v WI
Port of Spain

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 14 Aug, 2019

NZ v SL
Galle

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Wed, 14 Aug, 2019

AUS v ENG
Lord's

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Wed, 14 Aug, 2019

PNG v OMA
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more
Loading...