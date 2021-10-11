RAJ-U19 vs KER-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s Vinoo Mankad Trophy Match, Rajasthan Under 19 vs Kerala Under 19, October 11, 9:00 AM IST

RAJ-U19 vs KER-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Vinoo Mankad Trophy between Rajasthan Under 19 and Kerala Under 19: Rajasthan Under 19 squad will kick-start their campaign in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy against Kerala Under 19 squad on Monday, October 11, at the Narendra Modi Stadium Ground ‘A’, Motera, Ahmedabad. The match between Rajasthan U-19 and Kerala U-19 will kick off at 09:00 am (IST).

While this is Rajasthan’s first game in the series, the Kerala team have already played two games in the tournament. They started their series against Bengal Under 19 on September 30 with a one-wicket victory. In their next fixture, they were hammered by Punjab Under 19 by nine wickets on October 3.

On Monday, when Kerala will be up against Rajasthan, they will aim to go back to winning ways.

Ahead of today’s Vinoo Mankad Trophy match between Rajasthan Under 19 and Kerala Under 19; here is all you need to know:

RAJ-U19 vs KER-U19 Telecast

The Vinoo Mankad Trophy match between Rajasthan Under 19 and Kerala Under 19 will not be televised in India.

RAJ-U19 vs KER-U19 Live Streaming

The Vinoo Mankad Trophy match between Rajasthan Under 19 and Kerala Under 19 can be live-streamed on FanCode app and website.

RAJ-U19 vs KER-U19 Match Details

The Vinoo Mankad Trophy match between Rajasthan Under 19 and Kerala Under 19 will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium Ground ‘A’, Motera, Ahmedabad on Monday, October 11, at 9:00 am IST.

RAJ-U19 vs KER-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Rohan Vijay Rajbhar

Vice-captain: H Singh Rana

Suggested Playing XI for RAJ-U19 vs KER-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Varun Nayanar

Batters: Abhishek J Nair, Omar Abubacker, Sachin Sundarlal Lakhesar, Aman Singh Shekhawat

All-Rounders: Vinay V Varghese, Rohan Vijay Rajbhar, D Vikas Yadav

Bowlers: Gowtha Mohan, Mohit Krishna S, H Singh Rana

RAJ-U19 vs KER-U19 Probable XIs

Rajasthan Under 19 Probable Starting XI: Kunal Singh Rathore (wk), Sachin Sundarlal Lakhesar, Dharmendra Kumar Saini, Aman Singh Shekhawat, Rohan Vijay Rajbhar, D Vikas Yadav, H Singh Rana, Monty Dhan Jaiswal, Vinay Brijkishore Ameriya, Anirudh Govind Chouhan, S Bheku Lal Jat

Kerala Under 19 Probable Starting Line-up: Varun Nayanar, Omar Abubacker, Sanjeev Satheesan, Abhishek J Nair, Rohan Nair, Pavan Raj, Vinay V Varghese, Mohit Krishna S, Gowtha Mohan, Niranjan V Dev, Abi Biju

