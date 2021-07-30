Rajasthan Royals Acquire Barbados Tridents Caribbean Premier League Franchise

The owners of the Rajasthan Royals IPL franchise, Royals Sports Group (EM Sporting Holdings Ltd), acquired a majority stake in the Caribbean Premier League franchise Barbados Tridents. The team, two time champions, will be rebranded as the Barbados Royals.

“We are delighted to have signed this deal with Manish Patel, to acquire a majority stake in the Barbados CPL franchise. We are extremely grateful to the Barbados government for their continued support, and we look forward to making a positive impact on both cricket and tourism for the country. We have ambitious plans for the Royals brand globally, and this is an important strategic step," Royals Sports Group Chairperson, and the Lead Owner of Rajasthan Royals, Manoj Badale, said in a statement.

Kumar Sangakkara, the Director of Cricket at Rajasthan Royals, will now have his role extended to Barbados Royals.

“Barbados Royals will be an important part of the Royals’ cricket ecosystem. With a fantastic talent pool of local players, we have the opportunity to innovate and develop strategies that will benefit the Royals Group. We are also excited at the prospect of how we can promote growth in the game of cricket," he said.

The Barbados Royals are led by Jason Holder and are scheduled to start the forthcoming Caribbean Premier League campaign on August 26 against St Kitts & Nevis Patriots.

Manish Patel, principal of the Barbados Tridents franchise, added, “We are extremely excited about the partnership with Manoj and the Rajasthan Royals family, which will further advance cricket in Barbados and the region."

Minister of Tourism and International Transport for Barbados, Senator the Hon. Lisa Cummins, said:

“The Caribbean, and Barbados more specifically in this instance, have long been globally revered for their cricketing prowess, which continues to be one of the strongest pillars of our sports tourism offering. The expansion of our audience through this new partnership will enable us to showcase how we have married this beloved sport with the immersive experiences our destination has to offer, on a much wider scale. We look forward to leveraging the global fanbase Rajasthan Royals brings to the table to tap into new and emerging markets that align with our brand."

