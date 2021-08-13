Rajasthan Royals' all-rounder Shreyas Gopal is all set to tie the knot with girfriend Nikitha

The COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown hampered our day-to-day lives and locked us in our houses. However, the novel coronavirus could not stop people from professing their love for one another. Amid the pandemic, several couples tied the knot adhering to all possible COVID protocols. Therefore, how could our cricketers be out of league? On August 12, it was learned that Indian all-rounder Shreyas Gopal is all set to tie the knot with his girlfriend Nikitha. The news was shared by Gopal’s Indian Premier League franchise Rajasthan Royals via their official Twitter handle.

The all-rounder was last seen in action during the 14th edition of the cash-rich league. The tournament was suspended midway after a spate of COVID-19 cases came into the limelight inside the bio-secure environment that was created for the IPL franchises teams. Due to the reported COVID cases, BCCI and IPL governing council decided to postpone the league immediately.

Gopal did not play much before the season got suspended. In one of the matches against RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore), he remained not out for 7, while against Punjab Kings he did not get to bat. In the above-mentioned matches, Gopal conceded 35 and 40 runs, respectively, and scalped zero wickets. As the edition is slated to resume in the United Arab Emirates, Gopal has a chance to bounce back with his performance. The remaining 31 matches will be played at UAE across three venues, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.

As of now, Rajasthan Royals is on the fifth spot in the IPL 2021 points table. The table-toppers are Delhi Capitals with 6 wins in the 8 matches the team has played. Followed by Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore who emerged victorious in 5 matches each. While the bottom place in the points table has been occupied by SunRisers Hyderabad.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here