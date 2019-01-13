Rajasthan Royals Appoint Paddy Upton as Head Coach for IPL 2019

Loading...
Upton was the coach at Rajasthan from 2013-2015 before he moved to Delhi Daredevils as part of their support staff for the 2016 and 2017 seasons. The 50-year-old will now once again take charge of the franchise for the entire 2019 season.
"The experience and knowledge that he brings to the table is unparalleled. As coach, mentor and scientific trainer, Paddy Upton is well versed with the rigours of modern day sport. We are thrilled to have him back in our team and can't wait to put on our pads and get going in the new season," said Zubin Bharucha, Head of Cricket, Rajasthan Royals.
Under his guidance, Rajasthan had reached the semi-finals of the 2013 IPL edition and the finals of the Champions League T20 in the same year. Upton also served as head coach of Pune Warriors XI in the 2012 season.
He was also the mental conditioning coach of the India side that won the 2011 ODI World Cup under head coach Gary Kirsten.
"It gives us immense pleasure to announce Paddy joining the team. We welcome him back to the Royals Family. Paddy is someone who is well versed with the culture of Rajasthan Royals and he knows what it takes to achieve success in international sport at the highest level. We cannot wait for the season to begin and are so pleased that the BCCI have confirmed it will be held entirely in India," said Manoj Badale, Lead Owner of Rajasthan Royals.
Upton will join the Rajasthan setup alongside Steffan Jones (fast-bowling coach), Amol Muzumdar (batting coach) and Sairaj Bahutule (spin-bowling coach).
First Published: January 13, 2019, 2:48 PM IST