Home SA vs IND Aus vs ENG ICC U19 WC News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Rajasthan Royals Await BCCI Instructions to Decide on Steve Smith's Future

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 25, 2018, 6:37 PM IST
Rajasthan Royals Await BCCI Instructions to Decide on Steve Smith's Future

Steve Smith. (BCCI Image)

Rajasthan Royals have not yet decided whether Steve Smith will continue to lead the team after he admitted to ball tampering in the ongoing Test between South Africa and Australia.

“We have been made aware of the controversy of ball tampering in the ongoing Australia - South Africa series and await further instructions from BCCI, before we make any announcement. We at Rajasthan Royals will not tolerate any actions that are unfair by definition and bring disrepute to the game of cricket. Our Zero tolerance policy applies to everyone in our team. Please bear with us," Ranjit Barthakur, Executive Chairman, Rajasthan Royals said in a press release.

"The BCCI and Rajasthan Royals will like to wait for the ICC to announce the official sanction against Steve Smith. As of now, no decision will be taken either by the board or the franchise," Shukla told PTI.

The administrator added, "We will only take a call depending on the magnitude of sanction. Smith is an important player for Royals and their skipper. It's only fair that they wait."

Another senior BCCI official, privy to the development, gave a practical view.

"Both Smith and Warner are integral part of IPL as marquee players. We can't just take away their contracts for one incident. Also if ICC gives a one Test ban or three demerit points, how can we impose hefty sanctions.

"Also Rajasthan is coming back this year. They need Smith both as a brand and a player," the senior office bearer said.

Also Watch

IPL 2018Rajasthan Royalssmith captainsteve smith
First Published: March 25, 2018, 5:52 PM IST

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 4484 115
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
FULL Ranking