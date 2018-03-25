Rajasthan Royals Await BCCI Instructions to Decide on Steve Smith's Future

“We have been made aware of the controversy of ball tampering in the ongoing Australia - South Africa series and await further instructions from BCCI, before we make any announcement. We at Rajasthan Royals will not tolerate any actions that are unfair by definition and bring disrepute to the game of cricket. Our Zero tolerance policy applies to everyone in our team. Please bear with us," Ranjit Barthakur, Executive Chairman, Rajasthan Royals said in a press release.
"The BCCI and Rajasthan Royals will like to wait for the ICC to announce the official sanction against Steve Smith. As of now, no decision will be taken either by the board or the franchise," Shukla told PTI.
The administrator added, "We will only take a call depending on the magnitude of sanction. Smith is an important player for Royals and their skipper. It's only fair that they wait."
Another senior BCCI official, privy to the development, gave a practical view.
"Both Smith and Warner are integral part of IPL as marquee players. We can't just take away their contracts for one incident. Also if ICC gives a one Test ban or three demerit points, how can we impose hefty sanctions.
"Also Rajasthan is coming back this year. They need Smith both as a brand and a player," the senior office bearer said.
First Published: March 25, 2018, 5:52 PM IST