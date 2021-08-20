Rajasthan Royals bowlers play game to hone skills ahead of IPL 2021 in UAE

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 is scheduled to resume on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after it was postponed due to the rising number of coronavirus cases in India. Ahead of the tournament, all teams are practicing hard with their eyes on the coveted title. The bowlers of the Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals recently indulged in a fun activity to hone their bowling skills. In a video shared by the team’s official Instagram handle, their bowlers including KC Cariappa, Riyan Parag, Mahipal Lomror, and Shreyas Gopal are seen taking part in an activity in which they have to hit a can kept on the extreme left stump. The challenge here is that the ball should only touch the can and nothing else. All bowlers attempted their best but it was only Shreyas Gopal who managed to win the task.

The challenge was named ‘spin to win’ and was conducted by the team’s spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule. The interesting game started with Riyan Parag, but he was unable to win as his ball touched the can along with the stumps. The video on the Facebook owned app has garnered over 19 thousand views and has received many comments from its fans and followers. Many users have commented on how the team have a chance to win this time while the majority of the people seem to be mind blown by the skills of the young cricketers.

Presently, Rajasthan Royals are placed at number 5 position after managing three wins and six points from seven matches. The team will be facing Punjab Kings on September 21 at the Dubai International Stadium. In their last match before the series had got postponed, Rajasthan had defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 55 runs. The winning team had totalled a score of 220 runs at the loss of three wickets. Jos Buttler was awarded the player of the match after he managed to score 124 runs in the outing.

