Rajasthan Royals Can Regain IPL Title This Year: Stuart Binny

The inaugural champions have reunited with Australian legendary leg-spinner Shane Warne to mentor the current crop of players in their bid to regain the title.
Under the leadership of Steve Smith along with the likes of Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Jaydev Unadkat and Ajinkya Rahane amongst their ranks, the team certainly looks strong on paper.
"Yes, I believe we have a very good chance of regaining the IPL trophy this year. The current mix of players which includes Rajasthan Royals' veterans -- Rahane and Samson along with international superstars like (Ben) Stokes, (Jos) Buttler and (Jaydev) Unadkat certainly promise to be a match winning combination," Binny, who has been one of the key players for the Jaipur based side with 80 IPL caps under his belt, was quoted as saying by Star Sports on Saturday.
"It's all about getting off to a winning start and get the confidence of the team going."
The Steve Smith-led Royals will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad, led by Smith's Australian compatriot David Warner, in their first game of IPL 2018 on April 9 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.
Also Watch
-
Watch: Kangana Ranaut's Candid Confession at News18 Rising India Summit
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Friday 16 March , 2018
Rising India Means the Rise of 125 Crore Indians, Says PM Modi
-
Wednesday 07 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Celebrating NEW AGE Cinema – VOTE NOW & WIN
Watch: Kangana Ranaut's Candid Confession at News18 Rising India Summit
First Published: March 18, 2018, 9:47 AM IST