Rajasthan Royals Celebrates Yuzvendra Chahal's International Debut With Special Post

Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal’s journey in international cricket had kicked off on this day six years back. And, to mark the occasion, Chahal’s Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals posted a photo of the spinner on Twitter. In the photo, Chahal can be seen getting his ODI cap from the then Indian team skipper MS Dhoni.

Chahal had made his debut for the Indian team in the ODI format against Zimbabwe as the Men in Blue secured a nine-wicket win in the first match of the three-match series at the Harare Sports Club.

“6 years ago, ODIs Yuzi. The rest is history. #OnThisDay Yuzvendra Chahal,” Rajasthan Royals had written in the caption.

And the tweet did not take too much time in getting viral on social media. Fans and followers of the game expressed their love for Chahal in the comments section.

“Congrats Yuzvendra Chahal for 6 Years..has turned out to be the best limited-overs spinner for India,” commented one Twitter user.

Congrats @yuzi_chahal for 6 Years..has turned out to be the best limited-overs spinner for India. — movieman (@movieman777) June 11, 2022

“Congratulations Yuzvendra Chahal,” was written by another fan on Twitter.

Congratulations 🥳 yuzi — Tushar Mor (@TusharMor17) June 11, 2022

“6 Years ago, ODIs History. The rest is Yuzi,” wrote a Twitter user.

6 Years ago, ODIs 🤝 History. The rest is Yuzi. 💙 — Ravi Lakade (@ravi_lakade) June 11, 2022

In his ODI debut, the Haryana-born spinner had picked up the crucial wicket of Zimbabwe wicketkeeper Richmond Mutumbami (15 runs off 27 balls). Skipper Dhoni’s decision to bowl first paid off as Zimbabwe were bundled out for a paltry total of 168 in 49.5 overs. Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah emerged as his side’s best bowler after picking up four wickets. Chahal, on the other hand, also displayed a good bowling spell after conceding just 27 runs in his 10 overs.

The Men in Blue, during the run chase, looked confident enough to successfully chase the target. The visitors eventually scored the winning runs with 45 balls to spare. Another debutant, KL Rahul (100 not out off 115 balls) was adjudged Man of the Match for his match-winning knock.

Chahal, has so far played 61 matches for the Indian team in ODIs and he has scalped 104 wickets. In the shortest format of the game, the 31-year-old spinner donned Indian jersey in 55 matches. In T20Is he has claimed 68 wickets till now.

In the recently concluded IPL season, Chahal exhibited a terrific bowling performance as he picked up 27 wickets for Rajasthan Royals and claimed the prestigious Purple Cap as well. Rajasthan reached the final but they had to concede a seven-wicket defeat against Gujarat Titans in the summit clash.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here