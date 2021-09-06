Rajasthan Royals' Chetan Sakariya Wishes to play '100 Test Matches' for India

Over the years, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has emerged as a platform for young talents to showcase their skills and make their way into India’s national cricket team. Several players have become household names and got their maiden call to represent the country owing to their spectacular performance in the cash-rich league. Rajasthan Royals’ left-arm seamer Chetan Sakariya is one such story who worked hard to make his dreams come true and earned fame during the IPL. His impressive show with the ball led to his selection for India’s Sri Lanka tour.

The 23-year-old played one ODI and two T20s Internationals on the tour and showcased decent numbers. Having represented India in the two formats, Sakariya now dreams to don the whites for his country and do well. He very well understands the importance of being a Test cricketer, therefore is willing to play a whopping 100 matches in the longest format of cricket.

During a question/answer session, that was uploaded on social media by the Rajasthan Royals, Sakariya expressed his wish to play 100 Test matches for the country as according to him the biggest feat is to be a Test cricketer. “If you play one match or many matches, it’s a big achievement to become a Test player in cricketing circles. So I want to play 100 Test matches for my country,” he said.

Earlier this year, Sakariya made his IPL debut for the Rajasthan Royals under Sanju Samson‘s captaincy and impressed the cricket fans and selectors with his variations, especially in the death overs. Addressing a couple of questions asked by his fans, he showered praises on his RR captain. He revealed that Samson takes all the pressure off the youngsters, especially if they are debuting.

Further in the video, he shared his experience of knowing and playing under Rahul Dravid’s guidance and revealed his all-time favourite breakfast - jalebi and fafda.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here