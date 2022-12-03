Rajasthan Royals Drops Artwork Featuring Sanju 'Super' Samson

Sanju Samson, despite his credentials, has been struggling to find a way into India’s playing eleven. The Kerala cricketer, who was part of the India squad for the New Zealand tour in both the white ball formats, got just one game. Samson scored 36 off 38 balls as India finished with 306 runs on the board in the first ODI. Despite a decent outing, Samson was dropped from the next game and now will have to wait longer to get another chance as he has been left out of the squad for the upcoming Bangladesh tour.

However, the constant support from his fans has been a silver lining for Samson in this difficult phase. The fandom of the cricketer seems to be unfazed by the recent events and his admirer are doing everything they can, to show their support for their favourite. Samson’s IPL franchise dropped a giant artwork featuring a portrait of him. The artworks, from a college in the Thumba village near Kerala’s capital Thiruvanantpuram, feature Sanju in the blue jersey with a text that reads, “Super Samson."

“Adipoli artwork, adipoli Chettan!" read the caption posted with picture.

Soon, Samson fans rallied to the comment section showing their solidarity with him. One fan posted a picture of the Rajasthan Royal skipper and said that they are going to stand by their ‘Chetta’ (Big Brother)

“Amazing artwork. Sanju is a passion not just in Kerala or Rajasthan Royals fans, but entire nation. For those who really love the game," commented another user.

Sanju Samson, with the limited opportunities he has got in recent months, has proved his mettle as an impactful player in white ball cricket. The wicketkeeper batter played an outstanding knock of 86 off 63 balls in the first ODI of the series against South Africa at Lucknow in October. Chasing South Africa’s 249, India were reeling at 51/4 when Samson steered the team out of trouble, almost taking past the finish line. However, with no support from the other end, Samson eventually could take the score to 240 and India lost the match.

Sanju had an impressive outing in the IPL 2022 as well. The Rajasthan Royals skipper scored 458 at an impressive strike rate of 146,79 while leading the side to the final of the tournament.

