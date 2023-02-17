Rajasthan Royals Full Schedule IPL 2023: RR Face Sunrisers Hyderabad Challenge in Their Opening Match

The runners-up of last season Rajasthan Royals will start their 2023 Indian Premier League campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 2 in Hyderabad. Sanju Samson and Co. played quality cricket last season and reached the final of the tournament where they suffered a crushing defeat against Gujarat Titans. However, the inaugural champions looked like a rejuvenated side in 2022 after several years of failures they were one of the favourites last season and it will be the case once again in IPL 2023.

It all started when RR management played it boldly and handed the captaincy to Sanju Samson. The move paid dividends as under a new skipper and an iconic Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara they looked like a rejuvenated unit.

Rajasthan retained their core players and bought some valuable players in the IPL 2023 mini-auction with the likes of Jason Holder, Adam Zampa and Joe Root.

Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson will be once again the key players for the franchise as they will rely heavily on the duo in the batting department.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals on Friday said that their 26-year-old pacer Prasidh Krishna will miss the 2023 season of the IPL owing to a stress fracture surgery, and the rehabilitation process that will follow.

Prasidh has suffered a lumbar stress fracture and has been advised surgery which will mean he needs more time to recover and get back to competitive cricket.

Here is Rajasthan Royals Full Schedule For IPL 2023

Match 1: April 2 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, Hyderabad

Match 2: April 5 - Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings,

Match 3: April 8 - Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals

Match 4: April 12 - Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Chennai

Match 5: April 16 - Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, Ahmedabad

Match 6: April 19 - Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants

Match 7: April 23 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, Bengaluru

Match 8: April 28 - Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings

Match 9: April 30 - Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai

Match 10: May 5 - Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans

Match 11: May 7 - Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Match 12: May 11 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata

Match 13: May 14 - Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Match 14: May 19 - Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Mohali

