Rajasthan Royals has a Hilarious Reaction to Rahul Dravid's Viral ad film 'Performance'

The start of IPL 2021 has brought a sports season filled with fervouras the Royal Challengers Bangalore took on the Mumbai Indians in the inaugural match on Friday. But the first big highlight of the day remained a freshly released ad clip featuring Rahul Dravid’s latest ‘angry’ avatar. While we knew that Dravid could possibly do anything in this world, no one had ever imagined that even the ever so calm and composed Dravid had an ‘angry’ aspect to his personality.

The now-viral ad clip has been evoking a lot of reaction on the internet with many cricketers and fans sharing their take on it. Dravid’s former IPL team, Rajasthan Royal also shared a quirky post reacting to the ad film and termed it as one of the best performances by Dravid.

Check it out:

Some of Dravid’s best performances 🙌 pic.twitter.com/fDN9a2juVs — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 9, 2021

Check out some of the other reactions to the tweet.

Give the best TV ad of the year award to Rahul dravid with CRED — Amit Wani (@mtwn105) April 9, 2021

The ever so calm and composed Dravid is known to be a gentleman and someone who would never lose his calm no matter what the situation is. So, when this ad of a Credit Payment App was unveiled ahead of the start of IPL 2021, the internet was taken by surprise.

People went gaga over the ‘Indira Nagar Ka Gunda’ version of the former Indian batsman. The ad features Dravid shouting at people in a traffic jam and breaking other cars with his bat.

IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally

Virat Kohli also shared his reaction to the clip and tweeted, “Never seen this side of Rahul bhai.” While sharing the ad clip on his Twitter profile.

Never seen this side of Rahul bhai 🤯🤣 pic.twitter.com/4W93p0Gk7m — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 9, 2021

Former captain of the Indian Cricket Team,Dravid is considered one of the best batsmen to have played for India. In his career spanning over 16 years, Dravid scored over 24,000 runs.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here