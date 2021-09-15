Rajasthan Royals Schedule, IPL 2021: Remaining Matches, Updated Squad, Match Timings And Venues

The Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals will resume their IPL 2021 campaign on Tuesday, September 21, against KL Rahul’s Punjab Kings at the Dubai International stadium. Their first encounter in the second leg of IPL is going to be an evening affair as the game is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm (IST).

Ahead of the resumption of the league, in a big blow for the inaugural season winners, three crucial members of the RR squad – Jos Buttler (wicket-keeper batsman), Ben Stokes (allrounder) and Jofra Archer (bowler) have withdrawn their name from the mega event due to varied reasons.

The Royals were placed at the fifth spot in the table with three wins from seven games when the first leg of the league, played in India, was halted due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in IPL bio-bubbles.

During the India leg, the RR defeated Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals while they lost to defending champions Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, PBKS and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Have a look at Rajasthan Royals’ updated schedule:

September 21: Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings (Venue: Dubai, time: 07:30 pm IST)

September 25: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals (Venue: Abu Dhabi, time: 3:30 pm IST)

September 27: Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (Venue: Dubai, time: 07:30 pm IST)

September 29: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (Venue: Dubai, time: 07:30 pm IST)

October 2: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings (Venue: Abu Dhabi, time: 07:30 pm IST)

October 5: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians (Venue: Sharjah, time: 07:30 pm IST)

October 7: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders (Venue: Sharjah, time: 07:30 pm IST)

Rajasthan Royals updated squad: Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Sanju Samson (C and WK), Riyan Parag, Evin Lewis, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, David Miller, Kartik Tyagi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Oshane Thomas, Mustafizur Rahim, Chetan Sakariya, K.C. Cariappa, Liam Livingstone, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh, Glenn Phillips, Manan Vohra, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris

