Rajasthan Royals’ Jaydev Unadkat Ties the Knot, Yuzvendra Chahal and Others Congratulate

India cricketer Jaydev Unadkat announced his marriage to fiancée Rinny with some stunning pictures on social media. The fast-bowler, who plays for Rajasthan Royals in Indian Premier League, tied the knot in a private ceremony on February 2 in Gujarat. The left-arm pacer took to Instagram where he posted pictures from his wedding. He also shared a note for his fans and well-wishers. In the message, the 29-year-old from Porbandar revealed that the wedding took place in the presence of family and friends.

Unadkat and Rinny got engaged on March 15 last year, two days after he won his maiden Ranji Trophy title.

Soon after Unadkat broke the happy news, his IPL side Rajasthan Royals congratulated the newlyweds by sharing a picture on social media.

In no time, congratulatory messages flooded social networking platforms. Apart from fans, many of his teammates and personalities from the cricket fraternity extended their wishes to the couple.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Mandeep Singh were amongst the celebrities who congratulated Jaydev and Rinny on their wedding. Rajasthan Royals teammate Mahipal Lomror also wished the couple congratulations. Robin Uthappa’s wife, Sheethal and Cheteshwar Pujara’s wife, Puja Pabari also shared best wishes in the comments of the post. Singers Priya Saraiya and Jasleen Royal and actress Nikita Dutta too left heart emojis under the post.

Uday Kaul, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Vishvaraj Sinh Jadeja, Priyank Panchal, Prerak Mankad showered love for the happily married couple.

Last season, Unadkat led Saurashtra to win the Ranji Trophy. In IPL 2020, Unadkat featured in seven games and managed to pick only 4 wickets. However, he has been retained by Rajasthan Royals and will be hoping to cement his spot in the playing XI. Rajasthan Royals will be led by wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. In the recently-concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy, Unadkat picked up six wickets but Saurashtra did not make it to the knockouts.