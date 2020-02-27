Rajasthan Royals Launch Strategy to Include Guwahati in IPL
Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals on Thursday announced that it will expand its fan base by including Guwahati in the IPL family. The IPL Governing Council has also extended support to the team's aspiration to play and expand footprints of cricket in the region and gave the go ahead to play matches at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium. Royals are playing two home matches in Guwahati, rather than 3, to give an extra sheen to their home base and fortress in Jaipur.
Rajasthan Royals Launch Strategy to Include Guwahati in IPL
Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals on Thursday announced that it will expand its fan base by including Guwahati in the IPL family. The IPL Governing Council has also extended support to the team's aspiration to play and expand footprints of cricket in the region and gave the go ahead to play matches at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium. Royals are playing two home matches in Guwahati, rather than 3, to give an extra sheen to their home base and fortress in Jaipur.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Sat, 29 Feb, 2020
IND v NZChristchurch HO
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Sat, 29 Feb, 2020
SIN v THAChristchurch HO
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Sat, 29 Feb, 2020
NEP v MALChristchurch HO
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 29 Feb, 2020
AUS v SAPaarl All Fixtures
Team Rankings