Rajasthan Royals Mid-Season Review, IPL 2021: Royals Struggle After Being Hit by Injuries And Withdrawals

Rajasthan Royals can easily be dubbed as one of the most unfortunate teams of the season. They lost Jofra Archer even before the tournament started and then Ben Stokes was out injured only after a couple of matches. Their stocks were further depleted when Liam Livingstone and Andrew Tye left for home amid the concerning COVID conditions in India.

Here’s How Sachin Tendulkar and The Lot Wished Their Mums on Mother’s Day

This had an impact on the balance and look of the side. Manan Vohra struggled as an opener despite being given a number of chance. Shreyas Gopal was not at his best even against RCB and the move to bat Shivam Dube at No.4 did not yield any dividends. The southpaw could only add 145 runs at a strike rate of 117.9.

Watch: Yuzvendra Chahal’s Wife Dhanashree Verma’s Latest ‘Groove Mix

Despite all these reversals, Rajasthan are somehow still afloat – they have managed to win three games out of the seven matches played so far and are placed standing fifth in the table. They are above Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings.

IPL 2021: Preity Zinta Gets Herself Clicked with the Other Shahrukh

When the tournament was eventually called off, Jos Buttler arguably played the best innings of the tournament as he smashed the Sunrisers Hyderabad attack to all parts of the ground to bring up his century. Sanju Samson managed to get back some of his form after his brilliant century in the first match against the Punjab Kings.

However, the bowling leaves a lot to be desired and the attack is feeling the pinch of Jofra Archer’s absence. Chris Morris and Mustafizur Rahman did find some momentum back with their variations and the task is cut out for the Royals.

“It is the overall performance. You have to tie together good performances with bat and ball and field well too. We had a game that we nearly chased down, a game that we should have won quite easily and then were quite outplayed in the next two,” said newly appointed director of cricket, Kumar Sangakkara, in one of the post-match press conferences.

It remains to be seen how the side performs once and if the season resumes.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here