'Rajasthan Royals Owner Slapped Me Across the Face Three Or Four Times'-Ross Taylor

Former New Zealand cricketer Ross Taylor released his autobiography ‘Black and White’ and the book is already making headlines. Taylor, who played his last international match against the Netherlands in March earlier this year, was quite a popular name in India where he played a big role in various franchises across the Indian Premier League (IPL). In one shocker of an incident, he revealed in his book, that one of the IPL owners slapped him not once, not twice, but four times.

Taylor retired from the game after serving the nation for 16 years and with more than 18000 runs to his credit. Although, this is not first such incident that he chose to reveal to the public. He had also touched upon some of the other ‘touchy’ issues in a cricketer’s life like superstition.

Taylor stated that he decided not to eat ducks before any game because he was dismissed for a duck (zero) on his World Cup debut, against England, in 2007.

“The night before my first ever World Cup Game — against England in Saint Lucia in 2007 — Victoria and I went to a Chinese restaurant. I had crispy aromatic duck, one of my favourite meals. Liam Plunkett bowled me a fullish outswinger first ball; I went for the big cover drive, nicked it and Andrew Flintoff took a one-handed diving catch. Rule number one: don’t have duck the night before a game,” Taylor mentioned.

Nonetheless, coming back to the IPL incident, Ross Taylor revealed what had happened at the top floor in the aftermath of IPL clash between RR and KXIP where the former went onto lose the match.

“When you fetch that sort of money, you’re desperately keen to prove that you’re worth it. And those who are paying you that sort of money have high expectations – that’s professional sport and human nature. I’d paid my dues at RCB: if I’d had a lean trot, the management would have had faith in me because of what I’d done in the past. When you go to a new team, you don’t get that backing. You never feel comfortable because you know that if you go two or three games without a score, you come under cold-eyed scrutiny.

“A case in point: Rajasthan played Kings XI Punjab in Mohali. The chase was 195, I was lbw for a duck and we didn’t get close. Afterwards, the team, support staff and management were in the bar on the top floor of the hotel. Liz Hurley was there with Warnie. One of the Royals owners said to me, ‘Ross, we didn’t pay you a million dollars to get a duck’ and slapped me across the face three or four times,” Taylor wrote.

“He was laughing and they weren’t hard slaps but I’m not sure that it was entirely play-acting. Under the circumstances I wasn’t going to make an issue of it, but I couldn’t imagine it happening in many professional sporting environments,” wrote Taylor.

