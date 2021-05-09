- Match 29 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
Rajasthan Royals Pacer Chetan Sakariya's Father Dies of Coronavirus
Chetan Sakariya's father was undergoing treatment for the coronavirus in a Gujarat hospital.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 9, 2021, 1:30 PM IST
Rajasthan Royals pacer Chetan Sakariya’s father Kanjibhai has died after contracting coronavirus, according to a report. He was undergoing treatment for the deadly virus in a Gujarat hospital but lost the battle days after Chetan, who shot to limelight through his exploits in IPL 2021, visited him and expected hope his father will be able to recover soon.
In an interview, the 22-year-old Sakariya said the payment he received from his IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals was being used for helping his family in their ‘toughest time’.
“I was lucky because I had received my part payment from Rajasthan Royals a few days ago. I straight away transferred money back home, and that is helping my family the most in my toughest time,” Sakariya told The Indian Express.
Sakariya further said he’s the only breadwinner in his family with cricket the lone source of income. Had IPL not happened for even a month, it would have been tougher for him.
“People are saying stop IPL. I want to tell them something, I am the only bread earner in my family. Cricket is the only source of my earnings. I can give better treatment to my father because of the money I earned from IPL. Had this tournament not happened for a month, it would have been tougher for me. I come from a poor family, my father all his life drove tempo and because of IPL my whole life was about to change,” said the youngster.
More to follow..
