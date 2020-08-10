Rajasthan Royals Ready to Welcome Virat Kohli into Side, But There's an Add-on

Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli is one of the sought after players in the Indian Premier League(IPL). He has played for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ever since the beginning of the IPL. Recently, IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals (RR) showed interest in bringing Kohli to their side, but with a hilarious condition.
A user tweeted an edited picture of Kohli, who is also the captain of RCB, showing the batsman in an RR jersey. Responding to his tweet, RR said, “Only if @NagsMr comes along too.”
The franchise wanted to say that it was ready to welcome the RCB skipper if RCB Insider Mr Nags, who gives funny inside news of the franchise to keep fans entertained, joins him too.
Only if @NagsMr comes along too. https://t.co/ywmIgoaoGe pic.twitter.com/gLd9PnU3LG— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) August 9, 2020
Only if @NagsMr comes along too. https://t.co/ywmIgoaoGe pic.twitter.com/gLd9PnU3LG
Kohli has played some phenomenal knocks over the years in the IPL, but has not led his team to win an IPL trophy in any season of the tournament. What surprises cricket lovers is that despite having some really good players, RCB have failed to lift the cup.
Kohli last month caught his followers’ attention when he posted a picture of himself, wherein he is seen relaxing on top of a tree.
Sharing the photo on Twitter, the captain wrote, “Throwback to when you could just climb up a tree and chill.”
Throwback to when you could just climb up a tree and chill pic.twitter.com/WsEh1Av19m— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 28, 2020
Throwback to when you could just climb up a tree and chill pic.twitter.com/WsEh1Av19m
The right handed batsman’s fans are eagerly waiting to see him in action in the upcoming season of the IPL. The tournament will be played in the UAE from September 19 to November 10. This year, RCB fans must be expecting their favourite side to win their maiden IPL trophy.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Rajasthan Royals Ready to Welcome Virat Kohli into Side, But There's an Add-on
This year, RCB fans must be expecting their favourite side to win their maiden IPL trophy.
Upcoming Matches
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 13 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
CZE vs LUXRose Bowl, Southampton
Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGManchester All Fixtures
Team Rankings