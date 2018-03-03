Rajasthan Royals' Rs 7.2 Cr Buy Jofra Archer Ruled Out of PSL

Home SA vs IND Aus vs ENG ICC U19 WC News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Cricketnext | Updated: March 3, 2018, 2:53 PM IST
New Delhi: West Indies all-rounder Jofra Archer came into the limelight by performing consistently well in the Big Bash League for Hobart Hurricanes this season. It was courtesy his performance in Australia, that he was picked for a whopping Rs 7.2 crore by Rajasthan Royals in the IPL auctions.

Currently participating in the Pakistan Super League, Archer has been ruled out of the tournament due to a side strain. The Quetta Gladiators player had only featured in two games till now. Australian Ben Laughlin was called as replacement for Archer.

Jofra played for county side Sussex in 2016, and the next year finished as their highest wicket-taker in Division Two. In the past, the West Indian has earned praise from Dale Steyn, for his ferocious yorkers and bouncers.
