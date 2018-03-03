Rajasthan Royals' Rs 7.2 Cr Buy Jofra Archer Ruled Out of PSL

Currently participating in the Pakistan Super League, Archer has been ruled out of the tournament due to a side strain. The Quetta Gladiators player had only featured in two games till now. Australian Ben Laughlin was called as replacement for Archer.
The franchise put up a video message by Archer on social media. "Speed sensation Jofra Archer waves goodbye. Sad he could only play 2 out of 4 matches due to side strain. See you soon JOF!!! #Zordaar11," Gladiators' post read.
Speed sensation Jofra Archer waves goodbye. Sad he could only play 2 out of 4 matches due to side strain. See you soon JOF!!! #Zordaar11 pic.twitter.com/781SXdWR1g— Quetta Gladiators (@TeamQuetta) March 2, 2018
Jofra played for county side Sussex in 2016, and the next year finished as their highest wicket-taker in Division Two. In the past, the West Indian has earned praise from Dale Steyn, for his ferocious yorkers and bouncers.
First Published: March 3, 2018, 12:36 PM IST