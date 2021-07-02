Rajasthan Royals Send Instagram DM to Lionel Messi; Here's the Message

Lionel Messi’s contract with football club Barcelona has expired. As of now, the legendary footballer is free to sign any new contract. Ever since his contract has expired, social media has been abuzz with a variety of reactions. Many people have shared their unforgettable memories, while some have opted for sharing glimpses of matches that they will remember for a lifetime. Among these reactions, a netizen commented on a meme shared by Rajasthan Royals’ Twitter handle regarding the ace footballer. He wrote, “Planning to sign Messi? Coz he is a free agent now."

The Indian Premier League (IPL) team took the user’s suggestion seriously and ended up sharing a screenshot of the Instagram DM where they tried to contactMessi. The team used traditional Rajasthani greeting and tourism phrase for conveying the message to the footballer. Responding to the netizen with the snap, the team mentioned that they are “making continuous efforts for this"in the caption.

As expected, the post went viral and received all kinds of reactions. People shared various memes and GIFs to express their emotions:

I think this will work 🤣 pic.twitter.com/qFENv3lV13— Michael Coleman 🗣️ (@MihailsCdoleman) July 1, 2021

Messi : I'm coming for you 😄 pic.twitter.com/nZXdv9Hfbw— Ritik Salvi (@RitikSalvi7) July 1, 2021

Messi at present holds the record for themost matches played for Barcelona,along with most titles, most goals, most wins and most wins for the club.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals are currently placed at the fifth spot in the IPL 2021 point table. The team have won only three out of the seven matches till now. In order to make it to playoff round, the Sanju Samson-led side will need a win in five of the remaining eight matches that they are scheduled to play. The tournament will resume in United Arab Emirates in September this year.

The league had to be suspended in India due to the increasing coronavirus cases. The team ended up with six points after beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 55 runs in the last match before postponement. Jos Buttler went on to become the player of the match that was held on May 2.

