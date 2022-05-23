Rajasthan Royals spinner Ravichandran Ashwin seen playing chess during his team's flight journey to Kolkata

After the completion of the league stage of the IPL 2022 edition, Rajasthan Royals got some time to prepare for the playoff matches but for their spinner Ravichandran Ashwin there seems to be no respite at all. Ashwin was seen playing chess during Rajasthan’s journey to Kolkata from Mumbai.

The official Instagram handle of the Rajasthan Royals franchise posted a video of the players during their trip from Mumbai to Kolkata. And in the video, Ashwin can be seen engaged in a game of chess with one of his teammates.

The official Instagram handle of the Rajasthan franchise wrote in the caption, “No off days for Ravichandran Ashwin’s…”

The 35-year-old spinner not only did a good job for his team in the bowing department but also played a handy role with the bat as well. Overall, he amassed 183 runs for his side in this season and claimed 11 wickets as well.

In the last match against Chennai Super Kings, Ashwin played a blistering knock of 40 off just 23 balls. He had smashed 2 boundaries and 3 sixes during his knock.

Earlier, he had also picked up a crucial wicket of Chennai opening batter Devon Conway (16 runs off 14 balls). Batting first, the defending champions had put up a total of 150/6 in 20 overs.

In reply, Rajasthan reached the target with two balls remaining. Ashwin was also adjudged the Man of The Match for his all-round show.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri also recently lavished huge praise on Ashwin.

“He is a cricketer who plays with passion. He wants to win every game. It doesn’t matter to him who the opponent is. The kind of confidence he has in his ability, you find that in very few cricketers. I know that he has a lot of confidence in his batting. His shot selection under pressure was outstanding. He targeted the right bowlers and pulled out the big strokes when needed. This is how I have seen him bat in the nets. But to take that game into the middle is not easy,” Shastri was quoted while talking to ESPNcricinfo.

Rajasthan had finished the league stage of the 15th edition of IPL at second spot with 18 points from 14 matches.

In the first Qualifier, the Sanju Samson-led side will be taking on Gujarat Titans on Tuesday. The first qualifier and the first eliminator will be played at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata.

In the Eliminator, Lucknow Super Giants will be taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday.

