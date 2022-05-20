Rajasthan Royals Squad Against Chennai Super Kings: Probable Playing 11s for IPL 2022 Match 68

Rajasthan Royals Squad, Chennai Super Kings Squad, Probable Playing 11 for Today’s IPL 2022 Match 68: Rajasthan Royals nearly confirmed a playoff berth with a win against Lucknow Super Giants in their previous match. With how things have gone in the tournament thereafter, the Sanju Samson-led team is now certain to finish in the top four teams after the league stage. A win against Chennai Super Kings will push Rajasthan to number two on the points table, giving them a cushion of an extra match in the playoff round. Chennai Super Kings will be eager to finish the season on a high note with a win in their match.

Chennai come into the contest with a defeat at the hands of table-toppers Gujarat Titans. Despite a decent start and wickets in hands, Chennai failed to accelerate their innings and finished with just 133 runs on the board while batting first. CSK could add only 20 runs in the last four overs.

Gujarat Titans never looked in trouble while chasing the total with opener Wriddhiman Saha standing like a pillar at one end. Saha finished with an unbeaten 67, taking his side past the winning line with five balls to spare.

Opting to bat first in their last match against Lucknow, Rajasthan Royals got to 178 banking on opener Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 41 and crucial 30s by skipper Sanju Samson and Devdutt Paddikal

Rajasthan’s bowlers kept the Lucknow Super Giants batters in check and eventually restricted them to 154, registering a 24-run victory.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Possible Staring XI:

Rajasthan Royals Predicted Starting Line-up: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (captain and wicketkeeper), Riyan Parag, Devdutt Padikkal, James Neesham, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy

Chennai Super Kings Predicted Starting Line-up: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni (captain and wicketkeeper), Mitchell Santner, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings squads:

Rajasthan Royals squad for 2022 IPL: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Shubham Garhwal, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen, Daryl Mitchell.

Chennai Super Kings squad for 2022 IPL: MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayadu, Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Simarjeet Singh, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitch Santner, Adam Milne, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, Bhagath Varma.

