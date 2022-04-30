Rajasthan Royals Squad Against Mumbai Indians: Probable Playing 11s for IPL 2022 Match 44

Rajasthan Royals Squad, Mumbai Indians Squad, Probable Playing 11 for Today’s IPL 2022 Match 44:

Mumbai Indians seem to have run out of luck in the ongoing season of IPL. After playing 8 matches in the tournament, the team is yet to register its first win. In their last game against KL Rahul’s Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai faced yet another top-order collapse while chasing the target of 169. While the partnership between Tilak Verma and Kieron Pollard gave some hope to fans after being down at 67/4 in the twelfth over, the match eventually slipped out of Mumbai’s hand.

In contrast, Rajasthan Royals have had a dream season so far. The side will be coming into the contest with three consecutive wins and look to register another victory to strengthen its position in the playoff race.

Rajasthan defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last match despite a poor show by the in-form top order. Rajasthan could get to only 144 runs while batting first, however, it eventually proved to be enough. The bowlers bundled the Bangalore side at 115 runs giving the team a 29-run victory.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) Possible Staring XI:

Rajasthan Royals Predicted Starting Line-up: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (captain and wicketkeeper), Darryl Mitchell, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

Mumbai Indians Predicted Starting Line-up: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Jaydev Unadkat, Hrithik Shokeen, Riley Meredith, Jasprit Bumrah

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians squads:

Rajasthan Royals squad for 2022 IPL: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Shubham Garhwal, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen, Daryl Mitchell.

Mumbai Indians squad for 2022 IPL: Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Basil Thampi, M Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, N Tilak Varma, Sanjay Yadav, Jofra Archer, Daniel Sams, Tymal Mills, Tim David, Riley Meredith, Mohammad Arshad Khan, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Fabian Allen, Aryan Juyal.

