Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Social Photos
Indian T20 Carnival Associate Sponsors

IPL 2018: Rajasthan Royals to Don Pink Jerseys Against Chennai Super Kings

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 10, 2018, 9:06 AM IST
IPL 2018: Rajasthan Royals to Don Pink Jerseys Against Chennai Super Kings

Rajasthan Royals (BCCI)

Taking a cue from the South African cricket team in a manner of saying, the IPL side, Rajasthan Royals will be donning pink jerseys in their next match against the Chennai Super Kings on Friday in Jaipur as they aim to increase awareness about cancer.

In a statement, the captain Ajinkya Rahane said, “As a player I think this initiative is a small but crucial step towards a direction of cancer-free society and I hope that we perform to the best of our ability to raise as much awareness as we can.”




Both the Royals and the Kings are making a comeback to the IPL and when they met earlier in the season, former Rajasthan man Shane Watson scored a century as CSK won by 64 runs. CSK had scored 204/5 thanks to Watson’s 106 off 57 after which the CSK bowlers bundled out Rahane’s side for 140.

Earlier this week, the Rajasthan Royals beat the Kings XI Punjab in a must win tie by 15 runs to move into sixth spot. CSK on the other hand have 7 wins, 14 points and are placed at the second.

Also Watch

Cancer Awarenesschennai super kingscnsocialcenterIPL 11IPL 2018Pink jerseyRajasthan Royals
First Published: May 10, 2018, 9:04 AM IST

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
FULL Ranking