IPL 2018: Rajasthan Royals to Don Pink Jerseys Against Chennai Super Kings

In a statement, the captain Ajinkya Rahane said, “As a player I think this initiative is a small but crucial step towards a direction of cancer-free society and I hope that we perform to the best of our ability to raise as much awareness as we can.”
Special jersey for our battle with @ChennaiIPL against Cancer! ⚡️— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 9, 2018
What's our new jersey all about?
PINK - Breast Cancer
BURGUNDY - Oral Cancer
TEAL - Cervical Cancer
Let's show our support and get #CancerOut!#JazbaJeetKa #HallaBol #VIVOIPL #Yellove pic.twitter.com/TbPM0benlo
Both the Royals and the Kings are making a comeback to the IPL and when they met earlier in the season, former Rajasthan man Shane Watson scored a century as CSK won by 64 runs. CSK had scored 204/5 thanks to Watson’s 106 off 57 after which the CSK bowlers bundled out Rahane’s side for 140.
Earlier this week, the Rajasthan Royals beat the Kings XI Punjab in a must win tie by 15 runs to move into sixth spot. CSK on the other hand have 7 wins, 14 points and are placed at the second.
First Published: May 10, 2018, 9:04 AM IST