Rajasthan Royals to Play Two IPL 2020 Games in Guwahati

The Rajasthan Royals' franchise have been granted their wishes and will play two of their home games in the IPL 2020 season in Guwahati, the BCCI confirmed on Thursday.
The Royals will host the Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders on April 5 and 9 respectively at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Both matches are scheduled for an 8pm start.
Rajasthan Royals will play their remaining five home matches at their designated home ground of Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.
"The Royals are bringing the IPL to the Northeast for the very first time, expanding cricket's footprint in the region. See you in April, Guwahati!," Rajasthan Royals wrote on their official twitter handle.
Last year, Rajasthan Royals had made a request to play few of their matches in Guwahati and have been in talks with the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) for quite sometime. The move, which is backed by the IPL Governing Council, was however challenged by a PIL at the Rajasthan High Court earlier this year.
This move now allows the young Riyan Parag to ply his trade in front of his home fans.
In his only season in the IPL so far, he played seven games and scored a total of 160 runs with two wickets to his name. The 18-year-old smashed a half-century against the Delhi Capitals in an away game last season.
The @rajasthanroyals are all set to move to Guwahati for 2 games 😎👌Guwahati are you ready 🏟️🏟️Full details here https://t.co/kdVQncNg4t pic.twitter.com/5hh8UuZ3UP— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 27, 2020
The @rajasthanroyals are all set to move to Guwahati for 2 games 😎👌Guwahati are you ready 🏟️🏟️Full details here https://t.co/kdVQncNg4t pic.twitter.com/5hh8UuZ3UP
The reason behind such a move was Royals' unhappiness with the ailing cricketing ecosystem in the state and also their poor relation with the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA). The Royals also had been incurring losses due to reasons such as high demands for free tickets and mandatory allotment of seats to RCA.
The Royals had earlier played at Ahmedabad in 2010, and Ahmedabad and Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium in the 2015 season.
The franchise, who only recently appointed Australia's Steve Smith as their captain for the season, will be spending the last three days of February (27, 28 and 29) training in Guwahati. Riyan and Robin Uthappa will be among the players who are expected to be part of this training camp.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Rajasthan Royals to Play Two IPL 2020 Games in Guwahati
Rajasthan Royals will play their remaining five home matches at their designated home ground of Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Sat, 29 Feb, 2020
IND v NZChristchurch HO
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Sat, 29 Feb, 2020
SIN v THAChristchurch HO
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Sat, 29 Feb, 2020
NEP v MALChristchurch HO
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 29 Feb, 2020
AUS v SAPaarl All Fixtures
Team Rankings