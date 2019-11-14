Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Rajasthan Royals Trade K Gowtham to Kings XI Punjab

K Gowtham will play for Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2020 after being traded by Rajasthan Royals.

Cricketnext Staff |November 14, 2019, 3:22 PM IST
K Gowtham will play for Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2020 after being traded by Rajasthan Royals. The off-spinning all-rounder will fill in the vacancy in Punjab left by the exit of former captain R Ashwin.

The Karnataka player was bought by Royals for Rs 6.2 crore at the 2018 auction from his base price of INR 20 lakh. He has overall played 22 games for the Royals, scoring 144 runs and picking up 12 wickets. 11 of those came in 15 games in IPL 2018, with only one coming in IPL 2019 from seven matches.

He is also a lower order hitter, as his strike rate of 173 suggests.

On Wednesday, Punjab traded pacer Ankit Rajpoot to Royals. Delhi Capitals, meanwhile, traded Trent Boult to Mumbai Indians.

Reports have also suggested that Royals are set to trade out their former captain Ajinkya Rahane to Delhi Capitals.

