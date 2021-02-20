CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » Rajasthan Royals Tweet About Saving Money Despite Bagging the Most Expensive Player Purchase

Rajasthan Royals Tweet About Saving Money Despite Bagging the Most Expensive Player Purchase

Apart from their big purchase, the team also bagged Chris Morris, Shivam Dube, Mushtafizur Rahman, and Liam Livingstone.

Rajasthan Royals Tweet About Saving Money Despite Bagging the Most Expensive Player Purchase

The Indian Premier League 2021 auction sent shock waves through the legions who fans who were not expecting an auction like this. Many surprise drops, and even more surprising purchases kept the spark of drama alive in the fans on February 18 and they are still processing what happened. One of the most shocking purchases happened at the hands of Rajasthan Royals (RR) where they created a record for the most expensive player buy in the history of IPL. Chris Morris was bagged by RR for a whopping 16.25 crores.

However, the phenomenal amount did not make a dent in the RR purse which was set at Rs 37.85 crore along with nine available slots (3 overseas). The team had already dropped captain Steve Smith before the auction (who has been picked by Delhi Capitals for 2.2 crores).

Apart from their big purchase, the team also bagged Chris Morris, Shivam Dube, Mushtafizur Rahman, and Liam Livingstone. Their roster now includes some nifty all-rounders, trusty pacers, and powerful spinners and batsmen. Sanju Sampson will lead the team as a captain this season.

Despite so many big purchases, the RR management actually ended up saving a lot of money! They spent a total of 20 crores for the IPL 14 auction, which left a total of 13.60 crores still intact in their purse. As IPL teams generally have very witty Twitter handles to increase audience engagement and excitement, the team used this opportunity to show off their smart purchase techniques that gave them the most expensive players as well as a big saving.

“13.65 CR saved. Time to go on vacation?” they wrote as the caption as they posted 4 beautiful exotic vacation spots like Italy, Maldives, Greece, etc.

Fans of other teams used this tweet to have witty responses about RR’s fate in the IPL 14.

Translation: Enjoy, brother. Just don’t be on the 8th position this time. The cheeky response stems from the fact that RR ranked lowest in IPL 2020, qualifying only six of the initial matches and never made it past the qualifiers.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches