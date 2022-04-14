Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans, RR vs GT, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai Weather Forcast and Update

Mumbai weather forecast, IPL 2022, Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans, RR vs GT, DY Patil Stadium weather, Mumbai weather update: DY Patil Stadium is all set to host Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans encounter on Thursday, April 14. Rajasthan Royals have one of the strongest squads in the tournament.

After a three-run victory in their last game against Lucknow Super Giants, Sanju Samson’s side have occupied the pole position in IPL 2022 points table. Rajasthan Royals have three wins and one loss to their name from four league matches. The batters have done a phenomenal job so far as they scored 165 runs or more in all the four games.

The major credit for RR’s success goes to Jos Buttler who has slammed 218 runs in four league matches. Meanwhile, the bowlers are no less. Yuzvendra Chahal has emerged as the biggest asset for the team with 11 wickets at an average of 9.45.

Just like RR, Gujarat Titans have also won three games while losing their last match against SunRisers Hyderabad. They are fifth in the points table due to a low net run rate. The team is heavily dependent on their opening batter Shubman Gill who has scored 187 runs so far in four matches.

Coming to the bowlers, both Mohammed Shami and Rashid Khan have made a collective effort to help the team enjoy an outstanding run in the tournament. Both Shami and Rashid have picked six wickets each.

RR vs GT Weather report

Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans will encounter partly cloudy weather conditions on Thursday, April 14. The temperature is expected to be around 33 degrees celsius while no rain is forecast during the match. Humidity and wind speed can be around 60 percent and 21 km/h.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) probable playing XIs:

Rajasthan Royals Predicted Playing XI: Ravichandran Ashwin, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag

Gujarat Titans Predicted Playing XI: Lockie Ferguson, Matthew Wade (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Mohammad Shami, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia

