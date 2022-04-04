Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch IPL 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

It’s the battle of the Royals at IPL 2022 as table-toppers Rajasthan Royals take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 5. The 13th match of the Indian Premier League 2022 will begin at 7:30 pm.

Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals come to the match with two wins in as many games and would look to continue the winning momentum. The Royal Challengers Bangalore, skippered by Faf du Plessis,are also coming with a win, albeit with a narrow margin against Kolkata Knight Riders. RCB lost their opening match to Punjab Kings by three wickets.

The Rajasthan side is brimming with confidence with their batters, especially Jos Buttler and captain Samson in their explosive best, while their bowlers too have done well so far. For RCB, Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga will be a key performer. The fans would be hoping that their batters, particularly skipper du Plessis and India great Virat Kohli, get the runs flowing.

Ahead of today’s IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, here is all you need to know:

What date will the IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) be played?

The 13th IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will take place on April 5, Tuesday.

Where will the IPL 2022 match Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) be played?

The match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be played at the Wankhede Stadium Mumbai.

What time will the IPL 2022 match Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) begin?

The match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will begin at 07:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) match?

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) match?

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Possible Starting XI:

Rajasthan Royals Predicted Starting Line-up: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna

Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted Starting Line-up: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

