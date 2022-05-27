Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Rajasthan Royals did endure a seven-wicket defeat against Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2022 but the Sanju Samson-led side will be getting another chance to battle for the final spot in the final. Rajasthan are set to take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Qualifier 2 on Friday.

Qualifier 2 is set to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Bangalore, on the other hand, come into the fixture after scripting a resounding 14-run triumph against Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator on Wednesday.

Rajasthan and Bangalore have so far faced each other twice in the current edition of IPL. In their first meeting, Bangalore had emerged victorious after clinching a four-wicket victory. But, in their second meeting, Rajasthan managed to win the encounter by 29 runs.

Ahead of Friday’s (May 27) IPL Qualifier 2 between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore; here is all you need to know:

What date IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be played?

The IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will take place on May 27, Friday.

Where will the IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) be played?

The match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

What time will the IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) begin?

The match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) match?

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) match?

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Possible Starting XI:

Rajasthan Royals Predicted Starting Line-up: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (captain and wicketkeeper), Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy

Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted Starting Line-up: Faf du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

