Rajasthan Royals Well Within Rules to Move Home Games to Guwahati: BCCI
While the Rajasthan High Court is on Thursday expected to give a decision on the PIL that has challenged the decision of Rajasthan Royals to shift a couple of their home games to Guwahati for the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the BCCI has backed the Royals and made it clear that they have not broken any rules in requesting for a second home venue.
Rajasthan Royals Well Within Rules to Move Home Games to Guwahati: BCCI
While the Rajasthan High Court is on Thursday expected to give a decision on the PIL that has challenged the decision of Rajasthan Royals to shift a couple of their home games to Guwahati for the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the BCCI has backed the Royals and made it clear that they have not broken any rules in requesting for a second home venue.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | February 12, 2020, 12:43 PM IST
Injured Maxwell to Miss Australia's Tour to South Africa, Likely to Be Fit For IPL
Cricketnext Staff | February 11, 2020, 5:08 PM IST
David Warner Considers Retiring from T20Is After 2021 World Cup
Cricketnext Staff | February 8, 2020, 12:43 PM IST
IPL 2020 | Rajasthan Royals Hopeful of Archer Playing "Some Matches" Despite Elbow Injury
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Thu, 13 Feb, 2020
UGA v QATEast London
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Fri, 14 Feb, 2020
ENG v SADurban
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Sat, 15 Feb, 2020
UGA v QATDurban
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Sun, 16 Feb, 2020
ENG v SACenturion All Fixtures
Team Rankings