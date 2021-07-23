Rajput Boy, Forever: After Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja Polarises Twitter

In utter defiance of backlash that his CSK colleague Suresh Raina faced for calling himself a Brahmin, Ravindra Jadeja polarised fans even further with his tweet where he called himself a ‘proud Rajput boy.’ His tweet comes at a time when his teammate Raina is facing the heat from the fans who believed that cast must be kept away from cricket. Earlier Raina had said that it was easy for him to adapt to Chennai culture as he was a Brahmin; this riled up a number of fans who slammed him on social media. Meanwhile this seems to have attracted Jadeja’s attention, who in utter defiance, tweeted this:

Jadeja has never backed down from calling himself a Rajput and this has created a controversy back in April 2020 where he was slammed for bringing caste into the sport.

Meanwhile after facing a lot of flak and outrage on social media for ‘I’m also a Brahim’ comment, former India batsman Suresh Raina found support in Kirti Azad. The cricketer-turned-politician took to Twitter where he posted that even he was a Brahmin and could not understand what the outrage was all about.

Earlier the southpaw said, “I think, I am also a Brahmin. I have been playing in Chennai since 2004. I love the culture here. I love my comrades. I have played with Anirudh Srikkanth. Subramaniam Badrinath and L Balaji are also there. I like the culture of Chennai. I am lucky to be a part of CSK."

As soon as this comment was made, social media was flooded with responses and accusations were hurled at the batsman. One of the Twitter user said that Raina had actually never embraced the real Chennai culture despite playing for the CSK franchise for years.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here