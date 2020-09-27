Zimbabwe Coach Lalchand Rajput Shouldn't Have Any Issue in Getting Visa to Tour Pakistan: PCB Source

- Match 8 - 26 Sep, SatMatch Ended142/4(20.0) RR 7.1
Karachi: Former India Test batsman Lalchand Rajput, who is Zimbabwe’s head coach, will have no problems in getting a visa to tour Pakistan along with the team next month, said a source in the Pakistan Cricket Board. The PCB source said that there should not be a problem because visas will be issued to the Zimbabwe Cricket squad and Cricket Zimbabwe will submit a list of players and officials to relevant authorities.
“There shouldn’t be any problems in Rajput getting a visa,” he said. Since the 2008 Mumbai terror attack, India hasn’t toured Pakistan. The two neighbours have also not played a full Test bilateral series since 2007 due to strained political and diplomatic relations. Zimbabwe Cricket Union Chairman, Tavengwa Mukuhlani told the Geo Super channel that Lalchand Rajput was their coach and they were keen to see he went to Pakistan with the team for the series comprising three ODIs and three T20 internationals.
He said they had already requested concerned authorities to facilitate Rajput’s travel to Pakistan. The three ODIs will be played in Multan on October 30, November 1 and 3, followed by the T20 matches in Rawalpindi on November 7, 8 and 10.
The Zimbabwe squad will reach Pakistan on October 10 and will practice and train in COVID-19 bio secure bubble. Rajput, who was also in the run for the job of Indian team head coach last year, has been with Zimbabwe since 2018 but the Zimbabwe board has also faced problems trying to fly him out of India to join the team’s training camp in Harare because of the pandemic in India and travel restrictions in many countries.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|3882
|105
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking