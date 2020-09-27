CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News

Zimbabwe Coach Lalchand Rajput Shouldn't Have Any Issue in Getting Visa to Tour Pakistan: PCB Source

Former India Test batsman Lalchand Rajput, who is Zimbabwe's head coach, will have no problems in getting a visa to tour Pakistan along with the team next month, said a source in the Pakistan Cricket Board. The PCB source said that there should not be a problem because visas will be issued to the Zimbabwe Cricket squad and Cricket Zimbabwe will submit a list of players and officials to relevant authorities.

  • PTI
  • Updated: September 27, 2020, 7:21 PM IST
Zimbabwe Coach Lalchand Rajput Shouldn't Have Any Issue in Getting Visa to Tour Pakistan: PCB Source

Karachi: Former India Test batsman Lalchand Rajput, who is Zimbabwe’s head coach, will have no problems in getting a visa to tour Pakistan along with the team next month, said a source in the Pakistan Cricket Board. The PCB source said that there should not be a problem because visas will be issued to the Zimbabwe Cricket squad and Cricket Zimbabwe will submit a list of players and officials to relevant authorities.

“There shouldn’t be any problems in Rajput getting a visa,” he said. Since the 2008 Mumbai terror attack, India hasn’t toured Pakistan. The two neighbours have also not played a full Test bilateral series since 2007 due to strained political and diplomatic relations. Zimbabwe Cricket Union Chairman, Tavengwa Mukuhlani told the Geo Super channel that Lalchand Rajput was their coach and they were keen to see he went to Pakistan with the team for the series comprising three ODIs and three T20 internationals.

He said they had already requested concerned authorities to facilitate Rajput’s travel to Pakistan. The three ODIs will be played in Multan on October 30, November 1 and 3, followed by the T20 matches in Rawalpindi on November 7, 8 and 10.

The Zimbabwe squad will reach Pakistan on October 10 and will practice and train in COVID-19 bio secure bubble. Rajput, who was also in the run for the job of Indian team head coach last year, has been with Zimbabwe since 2018 but the Zimbabwe board has also faced problems trying to fly him out of India to join the team’s training camp in Harare because of the pandemic in India and travel restrictions in many countries.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 3941 109
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 6047 275
2 England 5959 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6009 261
5 South Africa 4380 258
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches