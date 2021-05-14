Rajasthan Royals' Jofra Archer Hopeful of Playing in Rescheduled IPL 2021

Rajasthan Royals and England pacer Jofra Archer missed the now suspended Indian Premier League 2021 owing to injury, but is hopeful he can take part if the tournament is rescheduled. The IPL 2021 was suspended due to rising cases of COVID-19 inside the bio bubbles of teams. There is talk that the BCCI is looking at a window to complete the tournament, either before or after the ICC T20 World Cup this year.

T20 World Cup 2024 to be 20-Team Affair? ICC Wants Game to Go Global: Report

“If I did go to India probably would have home early anyway. Hopefully, if it (IPL) does get rescheduled for this year, I will be able to go again. It was a hard decision not to go to India, it was really unpredictable, I could have gone but I don’t know how many games would I have played,” said Archer on Sussex Cricket YouTube channel.

IPL 2021: Jos Buttler Impressed with Rajasthan Royals Skipper Sanju Samson’s Leadership Skills

“Rajasthan Royals and England supported me in my decision. You obviously build a good relationship as I have been the Royals for the last three years. Stokes too suffered a bit, I think going over his hand and I don`t even know if he going to be ready for these Tests against New Zealand.”

Although Archer has expressed interest, it remains to be seen if he will be allowed to play by the ECB. Ashley Giles, the director of cricket, had said it will be difficult for England players to participate given the packed calendar.

“None of us knows what a rearranged IPL looks like at the moment; where it`s going to be or when. But from when we start this summer against New Zealand, our programme is incredibly busy,” Giles was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. “We’ve got a lot of important, high-profile cricket including the T20 World Cup and the Ashes. And we`re going to have to look after our players.”

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here