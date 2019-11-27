Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

AFG AND WI IN IND, ONLY TEST, 2019 One-off Test, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 27 - 01 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Afghanistan

187 (68.3)

Afghanistan
v/s
West Indies
West Indies*

68/2 (22.0)

West Indies trail by 119 runs

fixtures

All matches

One-off Test: AFG VS WI

live
AFG AFG
WI WI

Lucknow

27 Nov, 201909:30 IST

2nd Test: NZ VS ENG

upcoming
NZ NZ
ENG ENG

Hamilton

29 Nov, 201903:30 IST

2nd Test: AUS VS PAK

upcoming
AUS AUS
PAK PAK

Adelaide

29 Nov, 201909:00 IST

1st T20I: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Hyderabad RGIS

06 Dec, 201919:00 IST

Rakheem Conrwall Picks Seven as West Indies Take Control Against Afghanistan

He is only the third West Indies cricketer after Andy Roberts and Lance Gibbs to take seven in an innings in India.

Cricketnext Staff |November 27, 2019, 5:20 PM IST
Rakheem Conrwall Picks Seven as West Indies Take Control Against Afghanistan

On a track that helped the spinners at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, West Indies spinner Rakheem Cornwall ran through Afghanistan’s batting lineup and finished with career best figures of 7/75 in the first innings of the one-off Test between them. He is only the third West Indies cricketer after Andy Roberts and Lance Gibbs to take seven in an innings in India.

Afghanistan’s last outing was against Ireland, and there was no doubt this would be a difficult task for Rashid Khan’s men. However it seemed like the ‘hosts’ were moving along fine at one stage as the top three got starts.

Unfortunately, none Ibrahim Zadran (17), Javed Ahmadi (39) and Ihsanullah (24) could make that count and Afghanistan were reduced to 90/3 at the end of the first session. Cornwall had picked two of the three wickets.

The experienced Rahmat Shah and Asghar Afghan could not hold onto their wickets for too long either as Cornwall scalped three more for less than ten runs to leave Afghanistan reeling at 98/6.

Rashid Khan fell to Jason Holder (2/22) soon before some late resistance came in the form of Afsar Zazai (32) and Amir Hamza (34), both of whom together put on 54 for the eighth wicket.

Yamin Ahmadzai (18) also added a few valuable runs towards the end before Cornwall duly wrapped up the innings.

Jomel Warrican was the third wicket-taker for the West Indies bowling unit, who did well to support Cornwall’s massive effort which restricted the opposition to 187.

Rashid’s men however did not end the day without some joy as they managed to peg the West Indies innings back by a couple of early wickets.

Kraigg Brathwaite and Shai Hope failed to get going in the final hours, leaving John Campbell (30*) and Shamarh Brooks (19*) to see out the day 119 runs behind Afghanistan’s first innings total.

Afghanistan vs West IndiesJason HolderRakheem CornwallRashid KhanWest Indies vs Afghanistan

Related stories

Karim Janat and Nijat Masood Drafted in by Afghanistan for West Indies Test
Cricketnext Staff | November 26, 2019, 2:37 PM IST

Karim Janat and Nijat Masood Drafted in by Afghanistan for West Indies Test

Always Good to Contribute to a Winning Cause: Pollard
Cricketnext Staff | November 15, 2019, 1:25 PM IST

Always Good to Contribute to a Winning Cause: Pollard

Rahmanullah Gurbaz Guides Afghanistan to T20I Series Win over West Indies
Cricketnext Staff | November 17, 2019, 11:03 PM IST

Rahmanullah Gurbaz Guides Afghanistan to T20I Series Win over West Indies

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 29 Nov, 2019

ENG v NZ
Hamilton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 29 Nov, 2019

PAK v AUS
Adelaide

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019

WI v IND
Hyderabad RGIS All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more