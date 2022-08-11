Raksha Bandhan 2022: Sachin Tendulkar, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj & Others Celebrate the Auspicious Festival

The people of India are celebrating the festival of Raksha Bandhan on Thursday. Social media was flooded with pictures and messages depicting the bond of love between brothers and sisters. Meanwhile, people from the cricket fraternity also took to their official accounts to not just extend their best wishes to the people of the country but also to share glimpses of how they celebrated the festival with their near and dear ones.

Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar, in a heart-warming post, recalled a nostalgic memory with his sister and Tweeted, “From gifting me my first-ever bat to always being there for us, my sister has been one of the greatest gifts of life. Sabhi ko Raksha Bandhan ki dher saari shubhkamnayein!”

From gifting me my first-ever bat to always being there for us, my sister has been one of the greatest gifts of life.

Sabhi ko Raksha Bandhan ki dher saari shubhkamnayein!#RakshaBandhan pic.twitter.com/nyxcjEgjlc — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 11, 2022

Former India all-rounder Suresh Raina also shared a picture with his siter and wrote, “A very #HappyRakshaBandhan to all the brothers and sisters.And an enormous thanks to Renu Didi, for being my best buddy and my well wisher. Thank you for always being so cherishing and understanding, it’s a blessing for me to have you as my sister. Wishing good health and happiness to you always.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suresh Raina (@sureshraina3)

Ace Indian batter Shikhar Dhawan took to Twitter and wrote, “A sister is a gift to the heart, a friend to the spirit, a golden thread to the meaning of life. Here’s wishing my two adorable sisters a very #HappyRakshabandan.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial)

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also posted a heartfelt message for his sister. He wrote, “Thinking of my siblings and all the wonderful times we’ve spent together. Rakshabandhan always brings back such sweet memories ❤️ Sending my love to all brothers and sisters celebrating this special day!”

https://t.co/YYHnoPwUub Thinking of my siblings and all the wonderful times we’ve spent together. Rakshabandhan always brings back such sweet memories ❤️ Sending my love to all brothers and sisters celebrating this special day! #HappyRakshaBandhan — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 11, 2022

Indian pacer Deepak Chahar shared a picture with his sister and wrote a funny caption that read, “We all can see who is more happy”.

Chahar has been named a standby player for the upcoming Asia Cup. The right-arm seamer has recently recovered from injury after missing IPL 2022 and the following overseas tours of Team India.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here