RAM v BOK Dream11 Team - Top Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: September 20, 2020, 9:23 AM IST
RAM v BOK Dream11 Team Prediction Jharkhand T20 League | The Jharkhand T20 League will have Six teams representing six different zones of the state. The six teams will be from Ranchi, Dumka, Dhanbad, Singhbhum, Jamshedpur and Bokaro. JSCA and TCM plan to make the League an annual affair to ensure its twin objectives of focussing on the development of the sport in the state and eventually taking it to the deep pockets of the state.Dream 11 which also the title sponsors of the Indian Premier League, said that they are ‘glad’ partner in the growth of domestic cricket in the nation.
RAM v BOK Jharkhand T20 League Match Details
September 20 – 9:30 AM IST from Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium in Ranchi.
RAM v BOK Jharkhand T20 League My Dream11 Team
RAM v BOK Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Kumar Kushagra
RAM v BOK Dream11 Team Batsmen: Aryaman Sen, Rajandeep Singh, Vikash Vishal, Kumar Deobrat
RAM v BOK Dream11 Team All-rounders: Vikash Singh (CAPTAIN), Yuvraj Kumar, Aditya Singh
RAM v BOK Dream11 Team Bowlers: Vivekanand Tiwary (VICE CAPTAIN), Manishi, Ashish Kumar-Jr.
RAM v BOK Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Ranchi Raiders : Pankaj Kumar, Aryaman Sen, Satyendra Prajapati, Prem Kumar, Shikhar Mohan, Aditya Singh, Roni Kumar, Prem Kumar-Singh, Vivek Anand, Manishi, Harsh Rana
Bokaro Blasters : Yash Bhagat, Mohit Kumar Rai, Aayush Ojha, Suman Dutt Singh, Rishav Raj, Ashish Kumar Choubay
