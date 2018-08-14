Ramesh Powar Appointed Indian Women's Team Coach Till World T20

Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 14, 2018, 4:15 PM IST
Ramesh Powar was named as the new head coach for the Indian Women's Team on Tuesday.

BCCI issued a press release to confirm Powar's appointment till the Women's World T20 which is scheduled to be held in West Indies in November.

"The BCCI has appointed Mr. Ramesh Powar as Head Coach of the Indian Women’s Team. Mr. Powar has now been handed over full time duties till 30th November, 2018.

His term will include the tour to Sri Lanka in September, a bilateral series in West Indies in October followed by the ICC Women’s World T20 in West Indies in November.," the press release said.

Powar was named the interim coach of the women's team in July after Tushar Arothe was sacked from his position. He is the third coach of women’s team in the past one and a half year. Prior to Arothe, the post was held by Purnima Rau, who was removed just a few months ahead of the women’s World Cup in 2017.

Last Friday, the BCCI interviewed over 20 applicants, with former India spinner Sunil Joshi and former captain Mamatha Maben among the contenders applying for the position along with Powar.

After the initial process, according to The Hindu, six shortlisted applicants were Maben, Joshi, Powar, Atul Bedade, Sanath Kumar - the bowling coach of the India under-19 team and Rajkumar Sharma - who was also Virat Kohli's first coach.

Powar represented India in 2 Tests and 31 ODIs, picking 40 wickets at the international level. He has been a stalwart in Mumbai cricket, picking 470 wickets in 148 first class matches.

First Published: August 14, 2018, 3:58 PM IST
